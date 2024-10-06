Washington downs No. 10 Michigan in rematch of last season’s national championship

The Washington Huskies got their revenge.

Nearly nine months after losing the national championship to Michigan, the boys in purple got a 27-17 win over the Wolverines on Saturday.

The two teams are now Big Ten rivals, thus the rare national championship rematch.

Washington jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but the Wolverines scored 17 unanswered points to eventually take a three-point lead midway through the third quarter.

The Huskies tied it with a field goal early in the fourth, and after forcing a punt, they were in business. But, Will Rogers threw an interception, throwing away all the momentum they had.

Michigan did the same, though, losing a fumble at their own 32, and Washington would not let the opportunity go to waste. Jonah Coleman would run three times for 32 yards, finding the end zone to give the Huskies a 24-17 lead with 6:22 to go.

Michigan converted on a 4th and inches, but the next pass was intercepted on their own side of the field. Washington then knocked down a 32-yard field goal with less than 70 seconds to play, going up two possessions and effectively ending the ballgame.

Both squads look much different from their national championship game, as Michael Penix, Rome Odunze, J.J. McCarthy were eighth, ninth, and 10th in the NFL Draft, respectively. Even Michigan’s Blake Corum and Roman Wilson, as well as Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk, went to the league. Both teams also have new head coaches leading their programs now.

Will Rogers completed 21 of his 32 passes for Washington, throwing for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Denzel Boston and Giles Jackson were on the receiving end of those scores, combining for nine receptions for 158 yards.

It’s Michigan’s second loss of the season (4-2), and their first in conference, in what was their first time on the road in the 2024 campaign. Washington, meanwhile, improved to the same record.

The Huskies will head to Iowa next week, while Michigan has a bye until going to Illinois on Oct. 19.

