Washington players get into heated confrontation with Texas fans after Sugar Bowl win

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Washington Huskies football players talked the talk after the team defeated the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff national semifinals on Monday night, 37-31.

As players celebrated the Sugar Bowl win, Jaivion Green and Dyson McCutcheon were seen interacting with Longhorns fans and giving them the “horns down” symbol. Things got particularly heated with one Longhorns fan who was halfway over the fencing at that moment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

KVUE-TV reporter Cory Mose posted the interaction on X.

“Remember me motherf—er,” the fan said.

Green and McCutcheon told the man that the Huskies run the south.

Washington will vie for a national championship and look to win it for the first time since 1991. Michael Penix Jr.’s 430 passing yards and two touchdown passes helped put the Huskies in that position.

JIM HARBAUGH’S DAUGHTER BLITZES CRITICS AFTER MICHIGAN’S ROSE BOWL WIN

“Huskie Nation stand up,” he told Huskies supporters in the postgame celebration. “We goin’ to the natty!”

Texas tried to get back into the end zone before time expired. Quinn Ewers threw a few great passes to get the Longhorns near the end zone. He missed on his last three passes as his fade to Adonai Mitchell was knocked away by Washington’s Elijah Jackson.

“Those guys are the most resilient guys I have ever been around,” Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Michigan and Washington are undefeated going into the final game. The Wolverines haven’t won a national title since 1997.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.