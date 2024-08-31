Wedding of Johnny Gaudreau’s sister canceled after brothers’ tragic deaths: report

Katie Gaudreau, the sister of NHL veteran Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau, has reportedly canceled her wedding in Philadelphia Friday after her brothers’ tragic deaths.

Katie and her fiancé, Devin Joyce, were preparing to be married Friday at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Gloucester City, New Jersey, before celebrating their union with a reception in Philadelphia.

But a source confirmed to Page Six that the wedding had been canceled after the Gaudreau brothers were tragically killed Thursday night when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver while bicycling.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The family did not confirm the news but did release a statement thanking everyone for their support.

“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brother-in-laws, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing humans,” the statement said.

According to Katie and Devin’s wedding website, both Gaudreau brothers and their wives were supposed to be in the bridal party.

GAUDREAU FAMILY ISSUES HEARTBREAKING STATEMENT AFTER SUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER IS CHARGED IN BROTHERS’ DEATHS

Sean Higgins, 43, was arrested and charged after New Jersey State Police said he attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck the Gaudreau brothers from behind. Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Higgins failed a field sobriety test and also admitted to a responding officer to drinking five or six beers before the accident. He also admitted to consuming alcohol while driving, police added.

Higgins appeared virtually before a judge Friday. Prosecutors requested that he be detained, and the judge agreed, setting his detention hearing for Thursday.

Higgins then asked, “So, I’m here until Thursday?” The judge explained that because of the motion, he is required to hold Higgins for a minimum of 72 hours. Because of the holiday weekend, it means the earliest he can appear in court is Thursday, Sept. 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnny Gaudreau, who was entering the third year of his seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, had returned to his native New Jersey for his sister’s wedding. He leaves behind his wife, Meredith, and their two children, 2-year-old Noa and 6-month old Johnny.

Matthew Gaudreau, 29, is survived by wife Madeline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.