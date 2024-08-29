West Virginia schools cancel classes as Pat McAfee set to host show on campus ahead of WVU-Penn State game

Students in Morgantown, West Virginia, are getting an extra day to prepare for game day.

The Monongalia County School District announced that all schools will be closed for the day on Friday in anticipation of “traffic congestion,” according to a post made on Facebook. But what exactly would cause those delays?

College football, of course.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will open their season at home against 8th-ranked Penn State on Saturday at noon, and on Friday former NFL player Pat McAfee will host his ESPN show on the university’s campus.

“In consultation with MECCA 911 and local law enforcement, Monongalia County Schools will be CLOSED for students this Friday, August 30 due to the anticipated traffic congestion and potential delays affecting our bus services,” the post read. “Monongalia County Schools’ top priority is ensuring student safety. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation with this change.”

While the school district did not name “The Pat McAfee Show” as the cause for delays, the city did.

“The Pat McAfee Show will be in Morgantown from noon to 3 p.m. this Friday, August 30th! Please expect traffic delays around Campus Dr. and University Ave. during this time. Plan your route accordingly, and be especially mindful of pedestrians,” The City of Morgantown wrote on Facebook.

“Biggest home opener for the West Virginia Mountaineer Football team since 1998.” McAfee, a UWV alum, said last week teasing the live show. “A lot of years since somebody like Penn State tried to walk in – opening weekend? you have got to be kidding me. They don’t understand what these Morgantown fans are going to be like.”

Saturday’s game will kick off at noon on FOX, and FOX Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” will begin coverage live from Morgantown at 10 a.m. ET.

