West Virginia’s Neal Brown receives mayo bath after team wins signature bowl game

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown received the honor of the mayo bath on Wednesday night as the Mountaineers topped North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 30-10.

Brown sat in a chair and had mayo poured on him, as is tradition for coaches who win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. He and some of the West Virginia players admitted they played with a chip on their shoulder all year after they were picked to finish last in the 12-team Big 12 Conference.

“I knew what we had in the locker room,” Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene said. “So when those (predictions) came out it kind of (ticked) everyone off. We knew we were a better team than that.”

As for the mayo bath, Brown admitted he “would not recommend it to anyone.”

Greene finished 12-of-24 with 228 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Traylon Ray. It was a 75-yard pitch and catch that was the top highlight of the night. Greene led the Mountaineers with 64 rushing yards. Ray finished with three catches for 91 yards and a score. Hudson Clement had five catches for 89 yards.

Beanie Bishop Jr. returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. It was West Virginia’s next scoring play after Greene found Ray for the long touchdown.

“He outkicked his coverage,” Bishop said. “I made one or two guys miss and off to the races.”

West Virginia wrapped the season 9-4 on the year. Brown said he believes the team will finish up in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

North Carolina fell to 8-5 after starting the year 6-0.

“We have to figure out why we’re not finishing well,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. “We’ve gotten to eight or nine wins and we’ve got to get over that hump to get to more. My job over the next six months is to figure out why are we doing so well early and not doing well late.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

