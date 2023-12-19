Western Kentucky players toss toast in air after epic Famous Toastery Bowl win

Western Kentucky football players tossed toast in the air to celebrate their Famous Toastery Bowl comeback victory over Old Dominion on Monday.

The Hilltoppers found themselves in a 28-0 hole early in the second quarter but managed to march all the way back to force overtime and shock the Monarchs 38-35.

“I knew I could do it; I knew it was in me,” Western Kentucky redshirt freshman quarterback Caden Veltkamp said. “But it’s all credit to these guys around me. I love these guys. I love this team and I would do anything for this team.”

Veltkamp had five touchdown passes in the win, including three in the fourth quarter. Western Kentucky outscored Old Dominion 21-0 in the fourth quarter after Old Dominion put 21 points on the board in the first. He had 383 passing yards and an interception. He added 53 rushing yards.

Western Kentucky wide receiver Dalvin Smith had nine catches for 77 yards. Fellow wide receiver Jimmy Holiday led the team with four catches for 93 yards.

Old Dominion quarterback Grant Wilson rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He had 123 passing yards and one touchdown pass.

Western Kentucky players were seen throwing toast after the game. The bowl game was changed from the Bahamas Bowl to the Famous Toastery Bowl to reflect the game moving out of the island nation to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise based in Charlotte.

The Hilltoppers are now on a three-game bowl winning streak under Tyson Helton. The team has also won four of their last five bowl appearances.