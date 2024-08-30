Where to watch NFL games: 4 streaming platforms showing Thursday and Sunday football games

Fall is coming quickly. The leaves are starting to change, nights are getting cooler and football season is officially here! Whether it’s the heart-pounding Thursday night match ups or the classic Sunday spectacles that are your favorite, knowing where to catch every game is paramount for every NFL fan.

Numerous streaming platforms boast access to the NFL network, offering a front-row seat to all the excitement of the NFL. Peacock, NFL+, Paramount+ and Prime Video all have either Thursday or Sunday games, or both, all for different price points.

Peacock has always been about supporting sports fans. It has affordable options, particularly compared to expensive cable options. For $7.99/month, you can get Peacock Premium, which offers more than 50 channels and access to live sports. You can upgrade to the no-ad version for $13.99/month.

The NFL network has live games and access to all the football coverage you could ever want. You can subscribe to the NFL network through certain cable providers like Cox, Dish, Fios by Verizon, Optimum, Xfinity and Spectrum. Prices vary based on your particular cable provider and the monthly plan you choose with them.

Paramount+ offers all the Sunday NFL games during the season. Through their partnership with CBS, you can stream your local weekly game and other games played on Sunday. Plus, you can watch postseason match ups once the season ends.

You can watch all NFL games with the Paramount+ Essential plan for $7.99 per month, or upgrade to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® for even more access to sports and entertainment. You can also avoid ads with the upgraded plan.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription comes with access to Thursday night football games. This year is also the first time Prime members can watch an exclusive game during Super Wild Card Weekend.

There are two ways you can access Prime Video: through a standalone subscription for $8.99 per month or with an Amazon Prime membership. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.