White House invitation to Chiefs confirmed after questions about Harrison Butker’s attendance

President Biden will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs back to the White House next Friday to celebrate the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl, marking their second straight visit.

The Chiefs, who were unable to attend in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic after winning the franchise’s second championship, will return to the White House after becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champions in February.

The invitation comes amid scrutiny since Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker has faced backlash over his commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, May 11.

In speaking about his views as a Catholic, Butker made references to various topics, including abortion and the LGBTQ community. Speaking directly to female graduates, he spoke about the importance of being a homemaker, which he called “one of the most important titles of all.”

Butker also made reference to President Biden in his remarks when talking about “bad policies and poor leadership.”

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally,” he said in part.

“He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that, I’m sure to many people, it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice. He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common: they are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it.”

After the immediate reaction to his speech, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked last week if Butker would be in attendance.

She said the entire team is invited for championship visits, but “it’s up to the team who comes and who doesn’t come.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have spoken out in defense of Butker’s character as a person and a teammate this week despite admitting they may not agree with his beliefs.

