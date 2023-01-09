White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announces he has cancer

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced Sunday night that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Hendriks made the announcement via Instagram.

“Hearing the word ‘Cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year,” Hendriks wrote. “However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.”

While this comes as a surprise, Hendriks said he is “confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible.”

Hendriks’ treatment begins Monday.

“I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this,” he wrote.

Rick Hahn, White Sox senior vice president and general manager, also released a statement about the veteran reliever.

“Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player. I know the entire Chicago White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months,” Hahn said. “Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy.”

“We do not expect to have any updates on Liam’s playing status prior to Opening Day at the very earliest.”

Hendriks, 33, is a three-time All-Star who has become one of the more reliable closers in MLB. He’s a two-time Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year Award winner as well.

Over the last two seasons with the White Sox, both of which were All-Star Game-worthy, Hendriks had 38 and 37 saves respectively. He pitched to a 2.54 ERA in 2021 while following it up with a 2.81 ERA over 58 appearances this past season.

With only a 2024 club option remaining on his contract after the 2023 campaign, Hendriks’ name recently came up in trade rumors, per MLB.com.

Hendriks is set to enter his 13th year in MLB, starting with the Minnesota Twins and making his way to the Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and now Chicago along the way.