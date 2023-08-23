White Sox fire executive VP Ken Williams, GM Rick Hahn amid another disappointing season

The Chicago White Sox have cleaned house in their front office amid another disappointing season.

Team owner Jerry Reinsdorf announced executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn have been fired.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox,” chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family.

“I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures. I have nothing but the greatest respect for them as people and appreciate the commitment and passion for the White Sox they exhibited over the years.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The White Sox said they will be searching for “a single decision maker to lead the baseball operations department.” They are confident that person will be in place by the end of the season.

“Ultimately, the well-worn clich? that professional sports is results-oriented is correct,” Reinsdorf said. “While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels. This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership.”

WHITE SOX’S TIM ANDERSON APOLOGIZES FOR ROLE IN FIGHT WITH GUARDIANS’ JOSE RAMIREZ: ‘TAKE FULL RESPONSIBILITY’

Williams has been a staple in the White Sox front office since 2000, and he was GM until the 2012 season. As Reinsdorf mentioned, that included a 2005 World Series victory over the Houston Astros. Williams played a pivotal role in developing that championship roster, which boasted World Series MVP Jermaine Dye, A.J. Pierzynski, Paul Konerko, Mark Buehrle and Jose Contreras.

Hahn has also spent years with the organization, starting in 2002 before eventually being promoted to GM in 2012 when Williams moved into his executive vice president role.

Since winning the World Series, the White Sox have only made it to the postseason three times – once in 2008 and back-to-back appearances in 2020 and 2021. They were unable to make it past a wild-card game in 2020 and lost in the ALDS twice.

While Reinsdorf pointed out the “results-oriented” nature of sports, he knows winning in Chicago is everything. The 87-year-old also owns the Chicago Bulls.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White Sox will search for someone to lead a new era during a 49-76 season.