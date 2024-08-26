White Sox lose 100th game of 2024 as dismal season wears on

The Chicago White Sox picked up loss No. 100 on Sunday and are on pace for one of the worst seasons in Major League Baseball history with 31 games remaining on their docket.

This loss was a 9-4 result at the hands of the Detroit Tigers. Andy Ibáñez hit a home run and had three RBI for the Tigers in the win. Colt Keith also had three RBI for Detroit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Andrew Vaughn gave a valiant effort for the White Sox. He had a homer and two RBI. Jonathan Cannon gave up five runs and eight hits in four innings.

The White Sox need to go 12-19 down the stretch to avoid tying the 1962 New York Mets, who were 40-120-1. That Mets team has the modern record for most losses in a season. The Cleveland Spiders have the all-time record with 20-134 in 1899.

SCOTT SERVAIS LEARNED MARINERS WERE FIRING HIM FROM X ALERT: ‘ALARMING THAT I FOUND OUT THAT WAY’

Only the 1916 Philadelphia A’s reached 100 losses in fewer games than the White Sox. They were 29-100-1 at one point during that season.

Chicago’s most losses in a season came in 1970 when they were 56-106. They had a .325 winning percentage when they were 49-102-1 in 1932.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago fired Pedro Grifol on Aug. 8 as the team continued to spiral. The team named Grady Sizemore the interim manager, and they are 3-11 under him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.