White Sox’s Tim Anderson breaks silence after Jose Ramirez fight with cryptic tweets

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has broken his silence since his Saturday night brawl with Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez resulted in him hitting the deck after getting punched in the jaw.

However, Anderson did not directly reference the fight. Instead, he posted to X, formally known as Twitter, with multiple cryptic tweets.

“You know all this happening for a reason …,” Anderson’s first of eight tweets said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He continued on with posts that include “we staying focus [sic] on this s— ..”, “keep kicking on me while I’m down..” and “been going through this s— for a min …”

After saying, “y’all got me f—ed up fr fr..,” Anderson ended his quick rant with “hope you picking up what I’m putting down too..” followed by “The Picture Bigger …”

GUARDIANS’ JOSE RAMIREZ RIPS WHITE SOX’S TIM ANDERSON AFTER FIGHT, SAYS HE’S BEEN ‘DISRESPECTING THE GAME’

Anderson and Ramirez’s bout in the bottom of the sixth inning on Saturday night went viral, as the two squared up at second base following a double hit by the latter. Both All-Stars jawed at each other, with Ramirez pointing in Anderson’s face which led to dropping gloves and fists being thrown.

Ramirez spoke through a translator after the game to address the incident, when he called out Anderson.

“He’s been disrespecting the game for a while,” he said. “When he does something like that on the bases, he can get somebody out of the game. So I was telling him to stop doing that. After he tapped me really hard, more than needed, he said he wanted to fight and I had to defend myself.”

Ramirez got a clean punch on Anderson’s jaw, which stunned him as he fell to the dirt. At that moment, both teams were on the field trying to break it up. Anderson needed to be carried off the field, as he tried to go back at Ramirez.

Ramirez and Guardians manager Terry Francona never said what prompted the fight, though the latter said that Anderson was chirping at Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Suspensions loom for Anderson and Ramirez, as MLB investigates the situation and determines the right punishment for the two players who were ejected after the dust settled on Saturday.