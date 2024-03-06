Who is Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce’s wife?

From an epic Super Bowl matchup in 2023, to an emotional retirement and romantic love stories, the Kelce brothers continue to maintain their place in the spotlight.

Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, announced his NFL retirement this week and paid tribute to his adoring wife, Kylie, in the meantime.

The personal lives of the Kelce brothers have been on full display, especially since Jason’s brother, Travis, kicked off his relationship with A-list singer and songwriter, Taylor Swift.

Between Jason being named one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive in 2023 and Travis’ high-profile relationship making headlines on a regular basis, fans have taken a newfound interest in Kylie, too.

Read on to learn more about Kylie, about her relationship with Jason and how she supported him throughout his NFL career.

Where is Kylie from?How did Jason and Kylie meet?How many children do Jason and Kylie have?What did Jason say about Kylie in his retirement speech?

Kylie was born and raised in Philadelphia.

After high school, she continued her education at Cabrini University in Pennsylvania, where she played field hockey and studied communications.

Her husband was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, but made his way to Philadelphia due to his successful NFL career with the Eagles.

Jason and Kylie’s relationship started as many modern relationships do — with a swipe.

The pair met on Tinder in 2014. The two, though quite private, have indulged in how they met with fans on both the “New Heights” podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, and the Amazon Prime documentary “Kelce.”

“Well, his profile at the time was something to the effect of, ‘I want to have deep meaningful conversations and talk about getting married and having kids’ or something like that,” Kylie said of her husband’s Tinder profile on the podcast.

Upon matching with Jason, Kylie said she had no idea of his NFL status he featured no photos of his NFL life on Tinder.

Their first date wasn’t exactly a romantic affair either, according to Kylie.

“You fell asleep 45 minutes after I got there on the bar table because he was too drunk,” she said on the podcast.

Nonetheless, the spark was there, because that date marked the first of many in their relationship.

After a few years of dating, the couple tied the knot at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia on April 14, 2018. Their dog, Winnie, was also present at the ceremony. Over 150 guests were present to watch the couple wed.

In April last year, Kylie shared a photo from their wedding day to her Instagram. The caption reads, “4.14.18-Five years ago feels like yesterday. I love you, J.”

Jason and Kylie are parents to three daughters.

Their first child, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, was born in October 2019. Elliotte Ray followed in March 2021.

In February 2023, Jason and Kylie welcomed a third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn, into the family.

Kylie has been a supporter of Jason’s through thick and thin and pregnancy.

The Kelce brothers faced off against each other in the 2023 Super Bowl. And even though Kylie was at the tail end of her pregnancy during the game, she was still in attendance. She attended the game accompanied by her OB-GYN – just in case.

During Jason’s emotional NFL retirement speech, he talked about his, obviously loving, relationship with Kylie.

“I still remember the moment she walked through the door,” Jason said of the day he met his wife. “The first instance is burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her.

“She was beautiful, smart, serious, yet playful. I knew it right away.”

“I think it’s no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side,” he added. “Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life.

“She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence and, of course, a swift kick in the a– from time to time,” Jason said. “She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We’ve had a great run, Ky.”