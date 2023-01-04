Why was Trevor Bauer suspended from MLB? Here’s what happened when Dodger pitcher appealed the ruling

Trevor Bauer was suspended in April 2022 over allegations of sexual assault, which resulted in him missing the entire 2022 regular season after previously being put on administrative leave in July 2021. The suspension was eventually lifted but whether Bauer will remain with the Los Angeles Dodgers is uncertain. The right-handed pitcher has played in the MLB since 2011 across four different franchises, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds.

The last time Bauer competed in the MLB was in 2021, when he ended with an 8-5 record in 17 games. Moreover, Bauer was the recipient of the 2020 National League Cy Young Award while he played for the Reds.

At the time of his suspension, Bauer issued a statement condemning the allegations and vowing to appeal the ruling, “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

Why was he suspended?

MLB officially suspended Bauer on April 29, 2022, initially for 324 games, although this decision was eventually revised upon appeal. The suspension was a result of an investigation the league conducted regarding allegations against him of domestic violence and sexual assault. Initially, the pitcher had been on administrative leave since July 2021 after law enforcement began investigating Bauer over sexual assault allegations by a woman.



After the league’s decision, the Dodgers released the following statement: “The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault. We’ve cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the Policy. We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner’s decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

Multiple women from different states have accused Bauer of assaulting them, including a woman who alleged Bauer was physically violent with her in 2017 while he was in Ohio and a third accuser who came forward during the MLB investigation.

How long was he suspended?

Initially, MLB ruled that Bauer would be suspended for two full regular baseball seasons. However, Bauer appealed the ruling and on Dec. 22, 2022, an independent arbitrator modified his suspension to 194 games, lifting it effective immediately.

“Today, the neutral arbitrator selected by MLB and the MLBPA affirmed that Trevor Bauer violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” the MLB said in a statement at the time. “After an exhaustive review of the available evidence, the neutral arbitrator upheld an unpaid suspension of 194 games. As part of the decision, the arbitrator reinstated Mr. Bauer effectively immediately, with a loss of pay covering the 144 games he was suspended during the 2022 season.”

What are his career earnings?

Over the course of 12 seasons, the 31-year-old Bauer has earned over $82 million as a pitcher in total career earnings. In addition, whether Bauer continues to play with the Dodgers, the franchise will reportedly owe him up to $22 million for the 2023 season. Bauer’s suspension is considered the longest non-lifetime suspension ever issued in the history of MLB.