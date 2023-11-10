Wife of former Colts player Matt Ulrich shares emotional post following Super Bowl champion’s death

The wife of former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich spoke out in an emotional post on social media following the news on Wednesday that the 41-year-old Super Bowl champion died.

Alison Ulrich shared a post on Facebook accompanied by a picture of Ulrich and their four children.

“As many of you know, our beloved, one of a kind Matt has passed away and is in a better place,” she wrote in the post via the New York Post.

“Matt, we love you so so much. You are profoundly missed. We all want you back for just one more day. One more hug. One more kiss. One more laugh. One more joke. One more wrestle with the boys.”

“Please pray for peace and comfort for the boys,” she continued, “they have lost their greatest fan, coach and friend.”

Colts team owner Jim Irsay confirmed Ulrich’s passing on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many,” he wrote. “Great guy, I hear he was a great dad – and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”

His cause of death was not immediately known.

Funeral service details have not been finalized, Alison Ulrich said in her post.

Ulrich signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2005 after playing at Northwestern. He played five games that season and played in five games in 2006. He later co-founded DexaFit – a company that utilizes technology to give people an analysis of their bodies – and was the chief growth officer and partner of Profitable Ideas Exchange.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.