Wife of Johnny Gaudreau shares heartfelt tribute after NHL player and brother are killed by drunk driver

Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau, broke her silence on social media with a touching tribute to her husband after he and his brother, Matthew, were tragically killed when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver on the eve of their sister’s wedding.

Meredith shared two posts on Instagram that included a series of pictures that depicted their relationship over the years.

“Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours,” she wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to [be] true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever.”

Meredith shared a second post dedicated to Gaudreau being the “absolute best dad in the world.”

The couple shared two children together, two-year-old Noa and six-month old Johnny.

WEDDING OF JOHNNY GAUDREAU’S SISTER CANCELED AFTER BROTHERS’ TRAGIC DEATHS: REPORT

“The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment,” She wrote. “Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy.”

The Gaudreau family suffered an unimaginable loss when, on Thursday night, the day before Katie Gaudreau’s wedding, 43-year-old Sean Higgins struck the brothers on a rural road in New Jersey as they were cycling.

New Jersey State Police said that Higgins, who was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, had attempted to pass two other vehicles on the right and struck the Gaudreau brothers from behind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Higgins was arrested and charged. Police said he failed a field sobriety test and also admitted to a responding officer to having consumed five or six beers before the accident. He also admitted to having consumed alcohol while driving, police added.

After his death, it was reported that Matthew Gaudreau, 29, was expecting his first child with his wife, Madeline. An online registry for the couple revealed that baby Tripp is due at the end of December.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.