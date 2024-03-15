Wife of journeyman quarterback ‘damn proud’ of him after finding new team in free agency

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Drew Lock has had quite a roller-coaster career thus far in the NFL.

Drafted in the second round out of Mizzou in 2019, the quarterback was set to be the future of the Denver Broncos — but it didn’t exactly pan out that way.

Lock was placed on injured reserve before he even appeared in a regular season game, but he made five starts toward the end of the year, and started in 13 the following season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was eventually benched, though, and has been a backup for the last three seasons with two separate teams.

Earlier this week, Lock agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants, and while it remains to be seen where he will land on the depth chart (it’s pretty much anything but QB1), he has the full support of his wife, Natalie.

“See you soon NY. Damn proud of you baby!!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

TRUMP’S PRESIDENCY MADE IT POSSIBLE FOR AARON RODGERS TO BE IN VP DISCUSSION, COLUMNIST SAYS

In 2020, Lock led the NFL with 15 interceptions (versus just 16 touchdowns), and in his first 18 NFL games, he threw for just 3,953 yards and 23 touchdowns.

In 2021, the Broncos signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and gave him the starting job over Lock. The following offseason, Denver sent Lock to Seattle in the Russell Wilson deal to compete with Geno Smith — Smith won the job and helped the rebuilding Seahawks to a playoff appearance.

Lock appeared in just four games last year (10 overall as a Seahawk), but is now headed to the Big Apple.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lock, at the moment, figures to compete with Tommy DeVito for the backup role behind Daniel Jones (Tyrod Taylor is switching locker rooms at MetLife Stadium to become a New York Jet), but there is also plenty of speculation that the Giants could take a quarterback in next month’s draft.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.