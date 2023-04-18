Wife of Moroccan soccer star loses divorce settlement as fortune is in his mother’s name

The wife of Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi, Hiba Abouk, walked away from divorce court with nothing after learning Hakimi’s fortune was in his mother’s name.

Abouk, 36, was seeking a divorce and half the wealth of the 24-year-old soccer player following his indictment by French prosecutors on rape charges back in March.

However, Hakimi, who hails from Morocco, has no properties or money under his name, as his fortune is all under his mother’s name instead.

Hakimi is estimated to be worth more than $70 million, and makes $215,000 per week, per Arab News.

Court officials determined this after Abouk filed for divorce, telling her that even his PSG salary was registered under his mother.

When news came out that Hakimi had been indicted on rape charges, Abouk went on holiday with their two children in Dubai. It was later reported that she decided to want a divorce.

Hakimi and Abouk were married in February 2020.

Hakimi was placed under judicial supervision in early March after a 23-year-old woman came forward accusing him of rape. A preliminary investigation was open, though a report said the victim didn’t press charges. Authorities kept the investigation going because of her testimony against Hakimi.

The woman claimed that Hakimi raped her at his home in Paris.

Hakimi played a crucial role in the historic run that Morocco made in the 2022 World Cup. In seven matches, the defender had an assist.

He’s also played with PSG the past two seasons, owning eight goals and nine assists. He has four goals and three assists in 24 matches this season.