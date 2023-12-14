Will Levis’ big night for Titans spells trouble for Dolphins bettors: ‘Best-case scenario’

A big day for Tennessee Titans rookie Will Levis translated into a profitable day for sportsbooks.

Levis, who took over the starting role since Ryan Tannehill’s Week 8 ankle injury, led the Titans to an improbable comeback from a 14-point deficit over the Miami Dolphins Monday night, becoming the first rookie to start and win a game in primetime since the 1970 NFL merger.

“Having the underdog win the game outright in this case was definitely best-case scenario,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito told Fox News Digital.

With under five minutes remaining, Levis orchestrated two touchdown drives to give the Titans, a 13.5-point underdog, a 28-27 lead.

“We went from the Titans looking like they would win the game and cover the point spread easily to the dreaded ‘oh no!’ when the Dolphins scored two quick touchdowns to not only take the lead but go up by 14 points with the spread being 13 or 13.5,” Esposito added.

“It was a dramatic swing from both sides of the counter.”

The Dolphins were without star wideout Tyreek Hill for most of the game after he injured his ankle in the first quarter. Leading the NFL in receiving yards, Hill finished with just 61 yards.

But the big win for sportsbooks isn’t as typical as bettors might think, according to one expert.

“On paper, Mondays during football season are typically the worst day of the week for sportsbooks,” Derek Wilkinson, SVP of Sports for DRF Sportsbook, told Fox News Digital.

“The reason being that many customers will make parlays and teasers earlier in the week for the full slate of games and will include the MNF game (or games in this case) as their last leg. That means there is usually a significant liability on those games because of all the parlays that are still alive.”

But Levis had his best performance yet, throwing for 327 yards and a touchdown.

“The real moneymaker for us was the collapse of the Dolphins in the second half,” Wilkinson said.

“It’s very rare you see an almost two-touchdown favorite lose outright at home after being up by that much late in the 4th. There are quite a few bettors that like to lay large amounts on the moneylines of these types of games (especially on live wagering when the favorite is leading) thinking there is no way it can lose. Most of the time, they’re right, but the one time it does has now cost them the winnings of their last 10 or 20 ‘easy money’ bets. We like those players.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

