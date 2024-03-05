William Byron’s car had beer can ‘stuck’ in air filter at Las Vegas, crew chief says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

William Byron finished 10th in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, but he might have had a play for first if it was not for a bizarre issue early in the race.

Byron was forced to pit on Lap 47 after a trash bag blew onto the front of his car, and his engine overheated as high winds were an added obstacle for drivers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Monday, Byron’s crew chief Rudy Fugle said on SiriusXM Radio’s “The Morning Drive” he was sure the trash bag had a beer can in it.

“The thing was like a 55-gallon trash bag, you know, for those big trash cans you see at the infield of the racetracks,” Fugle said.

NASCAR STAR TYLER REDDICK LAMENTS ‘STUPID MISTAKES ON PIT ROAD’ AFTER 2ND-PLACE FINISH AT LAS VEGAS

“Even worse than that, or even funnier than that, I’m pretty positive it had a beer can in it because that beer can got stuck in our air filter. So after the race, there was a Silver Bullet in our air filter somehow.”

Byron may have been in a position to pick up his second win of the season after coming in first place at Daytona, but the incident was a sour note on a tough day. Kyle Larson eventually won the race, though, giving him a win for the Hendrick Motorsports team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was huge. It seemed to get stuck somewhere underneath,” Byron told FOX Sports after the race. “I just know my temps went from 250 (degrees) to 350 in like 10 seconds. I never had that happen.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.