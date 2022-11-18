Wimbledon alters all-white clothing policy to accommodate female tennis pros

Wimbledon has updated its strict, all-white clothing policy to now allow female tennis players to wear “solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts” to accommodate them during their menstrual cycles.

The All England Club announced Thursday that it would be relaxing the dress code policy beginning in 2023, with the hopes of improving player focus by “relieving a potential source of anxiety.”

“We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best,” Chief Executive Sally Bolton said in a statement via Reuters. “I’m pleased to confirm that, following consultation with players and representatives of several stakeholder groups, the Committee of Management has taken the decision to update the white clothing rule at Wimbledon.”

She continued: “This means that from next year, women and girls competing at The Championships will have the option of wearing colored undershorts if they choose. It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety.”

Several female tennis pros have spoken out about having to wear white during their menstrual cycles.

Monica Puig, a retired tennis player, said earlier this year on Twitter that the stress of being on your period while playing Wimbledon simply adds more pressure.

“Finally bringing it to everyone’s attention! Not to mention the mental stress of having to wear all white at Wimbledon and praying not to have your period during those two weeks,” she said at the time.

According to Wimbledon’s website, the rules provide an exception for “female players who are allowed to wear solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt.”

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.