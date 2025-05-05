Wings’ Paige Bueckers laments lack of ‘equal coverage’ of Black women, talks ‘White privilege’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paige Bueckers received national attention in the middle of her collegiate career with the UConn Huskies when she lamented the lack of coverage Black women received in sports at the 2021 ESPY Awards.

Nearly four years later, Bueckers remained of the belief that Black women do not receive enough coverage from the media and added that she thinks White people benefit more from marketing opportunities.

“It’s still an issue, every single day,” the Dallas Wings rookie told Time magazine in an interview published on Monday. “There’s not ever equal coverage.”

“There’s White privilege every single day that I see,” she said in terms of marketing opportunities. “I feel like I’ve worked extremely hard, blessed by God. But I do think there’s more opportunities for me. I feel like even just marketability, people tend to favor White people, White males, White women. I think it should be equal opportunity. I feel like there is privilege to what I have, and to what all White people have. I recognize that. I want to counteract that with the way I go about my business.”

Bueckers is set to be among the next generation of basketball stars to lead the WNBA into the future.

The rookie’s comments echoed what Caitlin Clark told Time magazine last year and what she reiterated to comedian David Letterman in her interview with him.

“I definitely have privilege,” Clark said on Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

“I’m obviously White but I think … I’m somebody that grew up a huge fan of this league. I grew up watching this league, going to games, supporting this league. So, I know where this league comes from.

“A lot of Black women that grew up making this league what it is. That’s kind of the shoulders that we stand on. So, I think that was something I’m very aware of and something I’m very thankful for. And they definitely deserve all the credit and the more we can give credit to them, the better. I’m very aware of that and I know that and I think there is responsibility in acknowledging that.”

The Indiana Fever star spoke of having “privilege” in her interview with Time months after several of her league colleagues expressed their belief that race played a factor in her popularity.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a White person, there is privilege,” Clark told Time. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them.

“The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”