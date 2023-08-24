Wings’ Satou Sabally rips ‘disgusting’ Lynx fan base after hearing jeers following ankle tweak

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally was put off by the Minnesota Lynx fan base on Tuesday after she left with an ankle injury toward the end of the testy game.

Sabally was called for a technical foul with about 2:31 remaining in the Wings’ eventual 91-86 loss to the Lynx after she pushed Minnesota forward Bridget Carleton, who fouled Sabally before the tech.

Then, with about 25 seconds left in the game, Sabally turned her ankle when she came down on Carleton’s foot.

Carleton was called for a flagrant foul and ejected because it was her second. Sabally was being attended to but said she heard fans yell that they were glad she was hurt, according to ESPN.

Sabally hit the free throws after the foul, which sparked more reaction from the fans. Some fans had been ejected from the Target Center during the review of Carleton’s flagrant foul, according to the Star Tribune.

“Disgusting fan base in Minny,” Sabally wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The Schadenfreude to see someone get hurt can’t be a WNBA culture. Terrible words from the sidelines all game long.”

Lynx star Napheesa Collier and coach Cheryl Reeve both lambasted the fans’ behavior. Collier called their actions “super inappropriate.” Reeve said the fans crossed the line and the team apologized to Sabally.