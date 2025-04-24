Wisconsin gov faces ridicule for showcasing football skills before NFL Draft

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers faced ridicule on social media as he attempted to get his followers hyped for the NFL Draft, which will take place in Green Bay for the first time.

Evers wore a green Packers polo shirt and was seen in a video on Wednesday throwing a football to himself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Go long, Tony,” Evers said in the video before he caught the pass from himself and spiked the ball into the dirt.

Social media had some fun at the Democratic governor’s expense.

Evers later posted videos of himself on the draft stage and meeting with some fans before the event kicked off.

“Wisconsin, we’re here in Titletown! Everyone is jazzed and getting ready for a great first night of the Draft!” he wrote in one post on Thursday.

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN’T-MISS MOMENTS

“Having a heckuva time in Titletown with a DMD and thousands of my favorite Cheeseheads. See you out here, Green Bay!” he added.

Green Bay was chosen to host the draft for the first time. It is the smallest market in the NFL and is reportedly expected to have around 250,000 come into the city for the event.

The NFL Draft is the first major event to kick off the new season. Despite NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and others just announcing a list of picks made by teams, fans flock to it every year, and it draws a massive audience on television.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers have the 23rd pick in the first round. Green Bay fans will be waiting a bit until they hear a name called.