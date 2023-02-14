Wizards’ Bradley Beal fined $25,000 after pushing referee

Bradley Beal made a costly mistake on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The Washington Wizards forward pushed an official, and is now faced with a $25,000 fine, the NBA announced on Monday.

The incident occurred with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter of the Wizards’ 127-113 victory.

Beal was looking to intercept a pass that he failed to come down with. However, after he landed, he pushed the official to the seats.

The 11-year vet also was assessed a technical foul in the game, which prompts a $2,000 hit.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

Washington ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with their 26-30 record – they are five games back of the Miami Heat for the sixth seed, which would put them straight into the playoffs, rather than going to the play-in tournament.