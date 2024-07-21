WNBA All-Star Game lives up to hype as fans praise competitiveness, swipe NBA players

The WNBA All-Star Game lived up to the hype on Saturday night.

Team USA got the pre-Olympics warmup they needed to get their mind ready for the tough competition that awaits them in Paris over the next few days.

Arike Ogunbowale, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese put on a show as Team WNBA topped the U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team on Saturday night, 117-109.

Ogunbowale, the Dallas Wings’ sharpshooter, scored the most points with 34 – all coming in the second half. Ogunbowale set the net on fire in the third quarter as it didn’t appear she could miss. She had 21 in the third and the rest in the fourth.

She was named the All-Star Game MVP.

Basketball fans who tuned into ABC to watch the game were pleasantly surprised with the competitiveness on the floor. Some fans took jabs at NBA players for how they perform at their own All-Star Game.

NBA players’ competitiveness has come under fire in recent years as the league has tried to find different ways to get fans interested in the exhibition.

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George revealed at the Uninterrupted Film Festival that NBA legends implored players to “bring back the life” in the All-Star Game.

“Everybody was like, ‘Na, f— that,’” he said.

Saturday, however, appeared to be an eye-opener for a lot of basketball fans and the expectations will be higher for the NBA when the All-Star Game takes place in San Francisco.

