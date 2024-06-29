WNBA coach weighs in on Caitlin Clark’s trash-talking abilities

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is among the top WNBA rookies in scoring and assists, and she appears to be at the top of the list for talking trash too.

She got into a heated spat with Seattle Storm veteran Victoria Vivians and did her own version of the Michael Jordan shrug when the Fever were rolling against the Chicago Sky last weekend, before blowing a 15-point lead and eventually losing the pivotal matchup.

While the sports world has focused on Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese’s trash talking with her counterparts, Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon said Clark has done her share of trash talking too.

“Look, at the end of the day, (Clark and Reese) are really super-skilled, they’re fun to watch,” Hammon said Thursday night at a press conference with Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. “And they jaw at each other, you know?

“No one talks more crap than Caitlin too. I saw (Angel) and NaLyssa (Smith) get into it the other day. It’s a different generation. I think we talked subtly, but they be talking in your face, which is fine. Let them go. They’re big girls.”

Las Vegas defeated Chicago, 95-83, in the head coaching matchup featuring two former New York Liberty greats.

Clark is averaging 16.3 points and 6.6 assists per game. Reese is averaging 13.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Reese is the only rookie averaging a double-double, while Clark is the only rookie averaging more than 2.1 assists per game.

