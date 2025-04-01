WNBA faces ridicule for celebrating ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’

The WNBA on Monday faced ridicule for celebrating “Transgender Day of Visibility” as the issue of transgender athletes participating in girls’ and women’s sports became a hot-button issue.

The league posted on X about its support for transgender people. It coincided with the final day of women’s history month.

“Today and every year on March 31, we observe Transgender Day of Visibility,” the league said. “We honor the strength, courage, and resilience of transgender people and the transgender community.

“We see you, we stand with you, and we will continue to support you.”

The post sparked reactions from women’s sports advocates who have championed Title IX and the efforts to keep biological males out of girls’ and women’s sports.

SEN COLLINS MAKES STANCE ON TRANS ATHLETES IN WOMEN’S SPORTS CLEAR AS MAINE BUCKS TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDER

The WNBA’s post came more than a month after President Donald Trump signed the “No Men’s in Women’s Sports” executive order in February. The NCAA changed its gender-participation policy, but critics have pointed out loopholes in it.

The Trump administration has also clashed with Maine school officials for the state’s refusal to reverse its policy on transgender athletes participating in girls’ and women’s sports. The Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights referred to the state’s “noncompliance with Title IX.”

There are no players in the WNBA who have transitioned from male to female. Layshia Clarendon came out as nonbinary in 2020.

Massachusetts, California and Washington have had controversies dealing with transgender athletes in girls’ high school basketball.