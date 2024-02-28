WNBA great says ‘Black people can’t be racist’ as she pushes back on criticism over Caitlin Clark remarks

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes came under fire in recent weeks for comments about her expectations for Caitlin Clark as the Iowa sharpshooter appears poised to be WNBA bound.

Swoopes, in a recent episode of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas’ podcast “Gil’s Arena,” pushed back on criticism that labeled her a racist for her comments and explained that “Black people can’t be racist.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m gonna say this and then I want to be done with the whole conversation,” Swoopes said. “For people to come at me and say I made those comments because I’m a racist, first of all, Black people can’t be racist. But that’s the farthest thing from my mind.

“Like, I grew up in a very small West Texas town – predominantly White. My best childhood friend is White. Went to a predominantly White college. Won a national championship, pretty much everyone on the team was White. We’re sisters to this day. That’s not a part of my DNA.”

The former Houston Comets star praised Clark for breaking the Division 1 women’s college basketball record and what she’s done for the women’s game.

LSU STAR FLAU’JAE JOHNSON REVEALS WHAT SHE WANTS TO SEE FROM WNBA BEFORE TURNING PRO

“I think her breaking the record is obviously a tremendous accomplishment – although, we can get into that discussion also because there’s a big debate on Lynette Woodard having the actual record. I think what Caitlin has done for, not just college basketball, but for women’s basketball period has been great.

“It just really bothers me, though, when people just take bits and pieces of what they want to take and they don’t listen to everything and you don’t hear everything because I do remember me saying Caitlin, to me, saying Caitlin, to me, could be the best college shooter I’ve ever seen.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swoopes explained she was trying to tamp down on expectations for Clark and Angel Reese as they eventually make it to the next level in order to avoid the “bust” label.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.