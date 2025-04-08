WNBA legend Diana Taurasi eats words about Caitlin Clark: ‘Reality is coming to me now’

After Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking rookie campaign in the WNBA, one basketball legend is owning up to her thoughts that things would have been tough for the Iowa product.

Diana Taurasi, who recently announced her retirement from the WNBA after 20 illustrious seasons, was on her “Bird & Taurasi Show” with fellow WNBA star Sue Bird where she owned up to saying “reality is coming” when referring to Clark entering the league.

With Clark on alongside them, Taurasi flipped the script.

“Thank you, unfortunately, reality is coming to me now,” Taurasi said after Clark congratulated her on retirement.

It was around a year ago when Taurasi said those infamous words, basically saying that Clark will have to get used to a lot of great basketball players now after her record-breaking career with the Hawkeyes.

“You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re going to [be playing against] some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time,” Taurasi said on ESPN at the time.

Clark wasn’t a superstar immediately, but once she got used to WNBA game speed and built some chemistry with her Indiana Fever teammates, she thrived.

Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on her way to winning the KIA Rookie of the Year Award. She also finished All-WNBA First Team, as her 337 assists were the most in a single WNBA season.

But Taurasi’s career is what Clark is chasing now, as she is considered to be the best WNBA player of all time by many. Taurasi made 11 All-Star teams during her career, while winning three league titles with the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark certainly had a hot start to her own career, but she’s looking to make some championship runs in the future, and the Fever have bolstered their roster in hopes to do so.

The Fever begin their 2025 WNBA season on May 17 against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

