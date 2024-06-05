WNBA legend dismisses claim players jealous of Caitlin Clark

New York Liberty legend Rebecca Lobo pushed back on claims that WNBA players are no fans of Caitlin Clark amid a whirlwind of drama around the Indiana Fever rookie.

Clark was on the receiving end of a hard foul in a game against the Chicago Sky. Chennedy Carter delivered the blow and was later given a flagrant-1 violation for her actions. But the incident sparked wild conversations about the treatment of Clark, with some claiming the foul showed just how much other players hate, or are envious of, Clark.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s a false narrative,” Lobo said on ESPN. “… I don’t think there’s any jealousy or pettiness that is fueling dirty play. Now, is the attention she’s getting on the defensive end unprecedented for a rookie? It absolutely is.…

“Are veterans being physical with her? They are. But I have not seen anything excessive or anything dirty until that Chennedy Carter hit, and that was one of the things that was really unfortunate about it to me.… Chennedy gave a previously toothless argument some fangs.”

Clark has definitely been on the receiving end of some tough play in recent weeks.

FEVER LEGEND TAMIKA CATCHINGS TAKES ISSUE WITH WNBA OVER CAITLIN CLARK ‘CHEAP SHOT’

She received her first technical foul after jawing with Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivians. After the game, Clark said she felt like she was “getting hammered” on the floor.

The real hammering then came at the hands of Carter. Angel Reese also shoved Clark to the ground while the two were fighting for position for a rebound.

Outside of the postgame press conference after the Storm game and making clear that Carter’s foul wasn’t a basketball play, Clark hasn’t played the media back-and-forth game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month on Monday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.