WNBA player DiJonai Carrington lashes out at refs after they called security on her during argument

Dallas Wings player DiJonai Carrington spoke out against referees for calling security on her in a social media post Friday.

During a heated altercation with officials during the Wings’ loss to the Chicago Sky Thursday, security guards approached as Carrington became increasingly demonstrative.

One security guard even got between Carrington and an official. The official backed away from Carrington while pulling the security guard by his shirt in front of Carrington for protection.

Carrington responded to the incident in a post on X Friday, suggesting the summoning of security was a “microaggression.”

“Security… when I’m literally having a civil conversation is insane. Mind you, he called the “sEcUrItY” over there…” Carrington wrote over a clip of the incident with a misspelled “microaggression” hashtag.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the WNBA and the Sky for comment.

DIJONAI CARRINGTON, CAITLIN CLARK’S TEAMMATE APPEAR TO JOKE ABOUT INFAMOUS EYE-POKING INCIDENT

Former Dallas Wings player Cheryl Swoopes also spoke out against the referee who summoned security in a post on X.

“If this man was scared (of what, I don’t know) and needed security, he should NEVER be able to ref again! This can’t be real!” Swoopes wrote.

Carrington became a controversial figure in the WNBA last season.

As a member of Connecticut Sun in 2024, Carrington gave Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark a black eye after poking her during a game in the first round of the playoffs in September. Carrington laughed with teammate Marina Mabrey after the incident.

Carrington has said she didn’t intentionally poke Clark in the eye and that she wasn’t laughing about the incident. However, she appeared to make light of the controversy over Clark’s black eye in an Instagram Live video in October.

In the video, Carrington and her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, who plays for the Indiana Fever with Clark, were in their kitchen when Smith poked Carrington in the eye.

“Ow, you poked me in the eye,” Carrington said. Smith apologized, and the two laughed.

“Did you do it on purpose?” Carrington asked.

During the “Unrivaled” league season in January, Carrington wore a shirt that said, “The F— Donald Trump Tour” while walking into Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

Then, during a press conference after another game that month, Carrington declared it was time for WNBA players to “take action” in response to President Donald Trump’s policies.

“We see that some of the policies are already going into action, and, of course, that means that as the WNBA and being at the forefront of a lot of these movements, it’s time for us to also take action,” Carrington said.

“It definitely needs to happen as women, women’s rights being taken away. Like, now, LGBTQ rights being taken away now. They haven’t happened yet, but definitely in the works.”