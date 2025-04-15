WNBA prospect Sedona Prince goes undrafted as abuse allegations surfaced in final college season

Sedona Prince fell completely out of the WNBA Draft on Monday night as the former TCU Horned Frogs and Oregon Ducks center faced multiple abuse allegations.

The alleged incidents came to light in reports from The Washington Post and The Associated Press in February as the Horned Frogs readied themselves for the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-7 center was involved in a physical altercation with a woman she previously dated and both women filed police reports claiming they were assaulted. Prince’s lawyer, A. Boone Almanza, acknowledged the Jan. 18 incident but said no charges were filed.

Prince was also accused of sexual assault and domestic violence by another former girlfriend, which led to a petition to have her removed from the team. The player denied all the allegations against her and said she never “abused anyone in her life, whether mentally, emotionally or physically.”

“Unfortunately, others have decided to use Sedona as a launch point for their careers,” Almanza said at the time.

Prince played through the NCAA Tournament as the Horned Frogs made it to the Elite Eight. She averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Still, no team in the draft took a chance on her.

Prince rose to prominence in 2021 when her TikTok videos showcased the disparity between the men’s and women’s March Madness tournaments. It helped lead the NCAA to revamping the women’s tournament.

She was then the lead plaintiff in the so-called multibillion-dollar House settlement.

It’s unclear if any WNBA team will sign her as a free agent. She may opt to play overseas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.