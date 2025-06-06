WNBA refuses to grant OutKick media credentials; What is the league hiding?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s been nearly two weeks since Atlanta Dream forward Brittney Griner fouled out of a WNBA game against the Indiana Fever and then was seen on camera shouting something that has been interpreted multiple ways. Some people believe, based on reading her lips, that she said “f—ing white girl,” while others believe she said “f—ing whack call.” While no one is certain exactly what she said, there’s an easy way to find out: ask Griner.

However, no one has done that. OutKick has reached out to the WNBA and to Griner’s management team several times, but hasn’t received a single response. Still, Griner has participated in multiple games since the incident, which means the media has had plenty of access to simply ask the question. Yet, not a single “reporter” has.

Would you like to know why? Because there’s no such thing as a WNBA “reporter” or “journalist.” Sure, there are people who have such titles in their social media bios or on their LinkedIn pages. But they’re not telling the truth. The media members who cover the WNBA don’t operate with journalistic integrity – instead, they act like PR professionals whose goal is not to report facts, but to simply promote the league. Why is that the case? Because the WNBA wants it that way.

OutKick requested a media credential for the Atlanta Dream game in Los Angeles against the Sparks on May 27. The Sparks denied our request. OutKick requested a media credential for the Atlanta Dream game in Connecticut against the Sun on Friday night. The Sun denied our request.

Here’s the reason provided, via email, by the Sun: “Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate your request for a media credential for Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream on Friday, June 6. Due to very limited space, priority is given to those that are associated with outlets that have consistently covered the organization for previous seasons.”

CT Sun offers pathetic excuse for denying OutKick media credentials

Really? There’s not enough space for one more media member for a regular-season game between the 1-6 Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream? Interesting. OutKick asked the team why it refused our request for a credential, if it denied any other credentials and if there is an edict from the WNBA to keep us from covering games. The Sun did not respond to our questions.

The Sun granted several media credentials to OutKick last year, including a playoff game that featured the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark, so it’s unlikely that their excuse is anywhere near the truth. No, the more likely reason is that the WNBA doesn’t want OutKick at its games. Why? Because we refuse to act like a PR firm representing the league and want to ask actual questions. You know, reporting. But the WNBA doesn’t want that.

That’s why not one “reporter” or “journalist” has asked Brittney Griner what she said on May 23. They want to continue to get media credentials. The league has sent the message loud-and-clear: cover the WNBA how we want you to cover it, or you’re not going to be invited back.

What is the WNBA hiding?

Companies, organizations and governments that have nothing to hide welcome reporters. Why wouldn’t they? Transparency builds trust. And if there’s nothing to hide, there’s no reason not to be transparent. Maybe the WNBA isn’t hiding anything. But denying media access to a major news organization raises doubts about whether it is being fully transparent.

Take a look at an example from last season. Christine Brennan, one of the most progressive liberals in the sports media, came under fire for simply asking DiJonai Carrington about poking Caitlin Clark in the eye. It was a perfectly reasonable question, and one that needed to be asked. Yet, the WNBA Players’ Association issued a statement asking the league to revoke Brennan’s media credentials. Cover us the way we want, or you’re not coming to our birthday party!

But just because the WNBA won’t let us into its games doesn’t mean we’re going to stop asking. And we’re certainly not going to give up our journalistic duties just because every other “reporter” who covers the league is willing to do it.