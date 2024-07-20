WNBA rookie Cameron Brink responds to fans saying she wore makeup post-ACL surgery

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink woke up from surgery this week with a fresh face, despite what fans might think.

Brink’s rookie season came to an abrupt end after she tore the ACL in her left knee during a game against the Connecticut Sun last month.

“You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does,” Brink wrote in an Instagram post addressing her injury.

“This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life — I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers.”

This week, Brink shared an update on social media, saying she was “feeling extremely encouraged” after a successful surgery. But fans couldn’t help noticing how well put together Brink looked in the pictures she shared from immediately after the surgery.

“She doing makeup in the hospital bed,” one person wrote in a post shared by SportsCenter.

“Who wears makeup to get surgery,” another replied.

But rather than be bothered by the comments, the former Stanford standout took it as a compliment.

“I love that [people] think I have a full face of makeup on,” she wrote on social media, via Page Six.

The second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Brink was averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks after 15 games. She was selected for the U.S. women’s 3×3 team for the Paris Olympics but was replaced by Sparks teammate Dearica Hamby.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

