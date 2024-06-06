WNBA rookie Kate Martin chases down Las Vegas Aces’ bus as part of team prank: ‘Don’t be late to the bus’

Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin was left chasing down the team bus on Tuesday when her teammates pulled off a friendly prank on the former Iowa basketball player.

In a viral clip shared on social media, Martin can be seen chasing down the Aces’ bus as it pulled away with the entire team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Don’t be late to the bus,” veteran A’ja Wilson captioned in a video on Instagram that showed Martin scrambling towards the moving bus with her hands in the air.

Aces forward Emma Cannon shared an extended version of the prank on her Instagram, which showed the bus eventually stopping to let the rookie on.

CAITLIN CLARK HAS ALREADY FACED IMMENSE CRITICISM AT EVERY TURN 6 MONTHS INTO 2024

“Happy Birthday!” someone can be heard shouting. Martin celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday.

Martin was selected by the Aces in the second round of the WNBA draft in April. She joins a team hoping to make another title run after winning back-to-back championships this past season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In her last two games, which followed a win over her former teammate Caitlin Clark, Martin has scored 21 points, making 5 of 10 3-pointers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.