WNBA rookie Nika Mühl stuns with pregame outfit but Storm fans want to see her on court

Seattle Storm rookie Nika Mühl turned heads on Monday night as she entered the Climate Pledge Arena for the team’s game against the Dallas Wings.

Mühl wore a black jacket and pants and showed her bare torso with her bellybutton piercing. Storm fans appreciated the look but were mostly interested in when she was going to get some playing time.

The former UConn standout played 6 minutes in the Storm’s 95-71 victory. She had one shot attempt, a 3-pointer, but failed to score in the limited minutes.

The Storm selected Mühl with the second pick in the second round of the draft in April. She is in the same rookie class as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and others. She has appeared in 10 games, has averaged 2.6 minutes per game and has yet to score.

Fans made it clear – they want to see her on the floor.

Mühl was a two-time All-Big East selection and a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year winner. She averaged 6.9 points, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals in her senior season at UConn.

Seattle moved to 13-6 with the win over Dallas. They are in fourth place in the WNBA standings, just behind the New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx.

