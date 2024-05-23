WNBA rookie phenom praises female athletes baring it all: ‘Appreciate our bodies are our machines’

Cameron Brink has accomplished a lifelong goal of becoming a WNBA player.

After starring at Stanford, the Princeton, New Jersey, native became the second overall pick in last month’s draft to the Los Angeles Sparks, behind only Caitlin Clark.

But while she is a professional athlete, it seems like she wants to do some stuff behind the scenes.

The rookie phenom was recently on the cover of the famous “SLAM” basketball magazine, and she revealed that she recently did another photoshoot for SKIMS, a shoot she “manifested.”

The latter is a possible foreshadowing into what Brink really wants to do, though.

Brink appeared on NBA star’s Paul Pierce’s podcast where he asked Brink if there were “any other publication that you would like to be attached to or have a cover shoot with.”

One magazine, although now defunct, was at the top of mind.

“I think just as a female athlete, the [ESPN] Body Issue is just always dope,” she said. “Just to see how your body as an athlete, purely as an athlete, to appreciate our bodies are our machines. Like it’s how we make our money, so I think that’s always a really cool concept.”

ESPN the Magazine came off the shelves in 2019, but when it was in publication, it released an annual “Body Issue” with bare-naked athletes.

Brink added that she has “always loved” Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition.

“I think it’s super empowering,” she added.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick, have had SI Swimsuit shoots.

In three games, Brink is averaging six points and six rebounds per contest — she dropped 11 points in her WNBA debut.

