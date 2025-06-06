WNBA should investigate Brittney Griner video after probing false claims about Fever fans, governor says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In just the first week of the WNBA season, Caitlin Clark found herself in more wars of words.

A day after she and the Indiana Fever slaughtered Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, the WNBA began investigating reports of “hateful comments” toward Reese by Fever fans that were ultimately “not substantiated.”

When the WNBA announced the claims were not true, U.S. Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., called on the WNBA to issue an apology to Fever fans and Indiana residents.

It is a sentiment Indiana Gov. Mike Braun agreed with during a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

“I’m one that absolutely has zero tolerance for bigotry and bullying and all the stuff that comes along with that whole discussion. When comments are made that don’t make sense … when it’s out of line, you need to acknowledge it. So, I agree with Sen. Banks there, and I hope that there’s not any of that there,” Braun said.

Although the WNBA investigated reports of verbal attacks against Reese, the WNBA has not investigated a viral video of Brittney Griner in which many people on social media believe she was calling Clark “trash” and a “f—ing white girl.”

The video of Griner emerged shortly after Griner fouled out against the Fever on a questionable foul during a game in which Clark and Griner, who play two separate positions, were hardly near each other. Others say Griner was actually calling the referee or the call that was made “trash,” adding it was a “f—ing whack call.”

In any case, the video has been a hot topic online, and the WNBA has not acted. Braun said if the WNBA investigated what were determined to be false claims of hateful speech against Reese, it should look into Griner.

“I don’t think there’s any place for it. I think Caitlin has kind of done things for the league itself where it ought to be embraced. I think, if anything, it’s showcased the talent across that league. You ought to be grateful for it, not throwing around comments that might indicate otherwise,” Braun said.

“Yes, I think if there was some look into what Angel Reese did, I think it would be good to put that to rest as well. And I hope that exits the stage, because it’s no good regardless of where it’s coming from.”

Braun admitted he “didn’t pay quite as much attention” to women’s basketball before Clark got to his state, “but I have a lot recently.”

“She sells out the Gainbridge arena just like the Pacers do, and her team,” Braun said. “And the more I watch the games, they’re as competitive, in many cases more so, in terms of the scrap and the talent. We’re lucky that Caitlin ended up in the basketball state. She has rekindled a lot of that spirit at both the college and high school levels. Caitlin has been a wonderful addition, and she’s in the right state.

“Maybe that was destiny.”

