WNBA star A’ja Wilson boxes out Nets forward Mikal Bridges: ‘We cool over here’

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces sit on top of the WNBA standings, and it appears everyone wants to come to see the two-time MVP and four-time All-Star play, including Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges.

Bridges called out Wilson on Twitter, asking the 2022 WNBA champion when the next Aces game was. However, Wilson had no time for Bridges, even if it was not meant to be a flirtation.

“pls leave me alone,” she replied on Twitter. “we cool over here.”

The tweet received over 1.5 million impressions, stunning Wilson herself. Bridges conceded that he probably should have just searched it on Google.

“Ya see ya soon!” Wilson wrote.

Wilson then lamented that “these weird guys about to be in my mentions” in reply to a Bleacher Report screenshot of the interaction.

Las Vegas is 12-1 on the season and appeared to be primed for another championship run. The Aces are 9-1 in their last 10 games and are on a five-game winning streak.

Wilson has been back to form as well. Through 13 games, she is averaging 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists per game. Wilson is in the midst of her sixth season. She has been an All-Star four times out of her first five seasons.

Bridges is about to enter his first full season with the Nets. Brooklyn acquired him from the Phoenix Suns in the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade.

For what it’s worth, Las Vegas hosts the Indiana Fever on Monday night. The Aces topped the Fever on Saturday, 101-88, behind Wilson’s game-high 28 points.

The New York Liberty will come to town Thursday night.