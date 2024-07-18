WNBA star A’ja Wilson roasts Aces teammates for photo op with Usher after disappointing loss

The Chicago Sky visited the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. The Sky ultimately picked up their tenth win of the season by upsetting the Aces.

Shortly after the final buzzer sounded, some of the Aces players made their way over to the courtside seats where music star Usher took in the game — much to the displeasure of A’ja Wilson.

The two-time league MVP, promptly roasted her teammates for seeking out a photo with the R&B sensation, considering they had just suffered a disappointing loss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“They ain’t did s— all day, but they want to take a m—-f—ing picture with Usher,” a hot mic caught Wilson saying as one of her Aces teammates stood nearby.

SABRINA IONESCU’S HISTORIC NIGHT REIGNITES CAITLIN CLARK ROOKIE OF THE YEAR DEBATE

A YouTube video posted to Vegas Sports Today’s channel showed the game’s referees and several Aces players taking postgame photos with Usher.

While some believed Wilson’s comments were made in jest, she did not miss her opportunity to pose for a photo with Usher.

She presented the Super Bowl halftime performer with one of her Aces jerseys. Usher then hugged the WNBA scoring leader and after a brief chat, they posed for a photo together.

Wilson finished the game with a double-double, scoring 28 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Jackie Young was the only other Aces player to finish the game with double-digit points.

The loss dropped the Aces’ overall record to 16-8. The team will not play together again until Aug.17 because four players on the Aces roster will travel to Paris and represent the US in the Summer Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Games opening ceremony is scheduled for July 26.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.