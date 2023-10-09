WNBA star Kelsey Plum takes playful shot at Tom Brady during Aces playoff game

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum helped the team get off on the right foot on Sunday with a Game 1 victory over the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals, 99-82.

Plum had 26 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 36 minutes of action. She also got to put on the performance in front of new Aces minority owner Tom Brady. The former NFL star was seated courtside next to majority owner Mark Davis for the game.

She revealed what she told Brady after the Game 1 win.

“It’s about f’ing time you showed up,” Plum told reporters to laughter in the room. “What I love about him is he just was like, ‘you already know.’

“Just super excited for his investment in our franchise and understanding what that means, not just us but the league and putting eyes on us,” she added. “I joke around, but it’s been awesome to have him, and I know he cares. He has daughters and nieces that play women’s sports, so he understands the investment that it takes, so it’s cool to be a part of.”

Brady responded in a post on X.

“Nobody is safe from KP,” he wrote.

The Aces are looking for their second consecutive championship with superstars like Plum, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes leading the charge.

With a Finals win, Las Vegas will become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001 and 2002.