WNBA star Kelsey Plum talks ‘tough’ offseason after filing for divorce from Giants’ Darren Waller

Two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum described the offseason as “tough” in her first public remarks since news of her divorce from New York Giants tight end Darren Waller broke last month.

In an interview with FOX 5 Vegas’ Paloma Villicana Friday, Plum said the challenges she faced in the offseason, seemingly referencing the divorce, have helped strengthen her both on and off the court.

“The offseason has been tough for me. I mean, I’m sure everyone knows – it’s pretty public. But, for me, I’m super grateful. I think my faith has grown tremendously and, not just that, but I know who I am. You kind of get refined by fire.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m excited about this season. I’m excited about Las Vegas — trying to run it back again — and I know that our fans are with us. I know this organization is with us. I know that our team is as tight as it’s ever been.”

The Las Vegas Aces star posted a cryptic message on social media last month aimed at her relationship.

“I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go,” she wrote in a message posted to X.

BIZARRE CAITLIN CLARK INTERACTIONS LEAD TO DISCIPLINE FOR VETERAN COLUMNIST

“God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy.”

Online records in Clark County confirm the couple filed for divorce April 23.

Waller, who was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders at the time, and Plum were married March 4, 2023. Days later, he was traded to the Giants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Plum is a two-time WNBA champion, winning both titles with the Aces in 2022 and 2023.

The Aces will begin their journey for a three-peat next week when they open the season Tuesday in a game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.