WNBA star rookie Angel Reese delivers record-setting performance in win over Wings

Angel Reese has been successful on the court in the early portion of her WNBA career.

On Thursday, the Chicago Sky rookie forward logged a double-double for a seventh straight game during an 83-72 victory over the Dallas Wings. She ended the day with 16 points and a career-best 18 rebounds to set a league rookie record for consecutive games with a double-double, passing Tina Charles and Cindy Brown.

Despite her accomplishment, Reese remains eager to continue to elevate her game.

“It’s super exciting for myself,” Reese told ESPN after the game. “I try to give myself some grace and tell myself I’m doing a good job, but I have so much more to grow, and I’m just excited to be in this league.”

The recently retired Candace Parker set the overall WNBA record for most double-doubles in a row during the 2009-2010 season when she accomplished the feat in 12 consecutive games.

Reese credited former Sky star Sylvia Fowles for mentoring her as she rose to stardom at LSU.

“I love Sylvia, she was a great person to me and a great mentor to me when I was at LSU,” Reese said. “Being able to have that relationship with her at LSU, I know she’s going to be super proud of me.”

Reese is averaging 10.8 rebounds and just over 12 points per game through the first 14 WNBA games of her career.

“I mean, obviously I just want to do whatever it takes to win, and rebounding is what I do to win,” Reese said.

Fellow Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso, coming off her first career double-double, finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter for Dallas. Natasha Howard, who played for the first time since the May 15 season-opener because of a broken foot, added 13 points.

Dallas was scoreless in the opening four minutes of the game after missing five straight shots. The Wings shot 24% in the first quarter, with Ogunbowale attempting eight of their 21 shots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

