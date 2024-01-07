Woman, 48, dies after ‘hanging from an iron gate,’ having leg ‘impaled’ at Philly sports complex bar: report

A 48-year-old woman was found dead at a popular sports bar at the Philadelphia sports complex, according to Fox 29 in Philly.

The woman was reportedly found “hanging from an iron gate” at Xfinity Live!, which opened in 2012.

She is said to have been climbing a fence or a gate outside the bar at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

She “got impaled through the leg [and] was left dangling on [a] fence for as long as five hours before she was found [and] removed from gate.”

Tanya Little of the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox 29 the woman had wounds on both legs and feet “consistent with the gate.”

“No other signs of trauma were observed,” Little said, nor is foul play suspected.

The woman was transported to Methodist Hospital, roughly a mile away, where she was pronounced dead at 8:45 a.m.

The 76ers hosted the New York Knicks Friday night, the only event at the complex. Xfinity Live! closes at 2 a.m. ET, according to a Google search. It’s become the pregame and postgame hangout for Philly fans.

The Flyers hosted the Calgary Flames Saturday afternoon.

Xfinity Live! did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

