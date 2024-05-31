Woman apologizes to Kylie and Jason Kelce after viral Jersey Shore altercation: ‘Not who I am’

The Pennsylvania woman seen in a viral video shouting with Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, during the couple’s attempt at a peaceful date night at the Jersey Shore over the weekend has issued an apology.

Andreé Goldberg, who is reportedly from Wayne, Pennsylvania, issued the public apology after she says she acted “out of character” when she became aggressive with the Kelces over Memorial Day weekend after the couple declined to take a picture with her while they were out on a date in Margate City, New Jersey.

“In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry,” Goldberg said in a statement, obtained by WPVI.

“Although I apologized directly to the Kelce family on Saturday, I want to publicly apologize to them, and our community. My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate.”

The short clip went viral on social media this week. According to Philly Chit Chat’s HughE Dillon, Jason and Kylie Kelce were waiting to park their car when Goldberg allegedly approached the vehicle and allegedly “began banging on it” to get their attention.

When they got out of the car, Goldberg then asked for a picture, which the Kelces reportedly declined, politely. That was when the chaos ensued.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

In the video, Goldberg can be heard saying, “I don’t give a f— who you are. You will never be allowed in this town. You’ll never be allowed in this town again.”

Kylie then responds, “I smell the alcohol on your breath. You’re embarrassing yourself.”

“As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset,” Goldberg continued in her statement.

“I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best.”

The Kelces have not commented publicly on the incident.

Margate City Mayor Michael Collins also apologized to the couple on social media and offered them a “redo” on him.

“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend,” Collins wrote. “As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me.”

