Woman hospitalized after fall from stands at 16th hole in TPC Scottsdale

The loudest hole in golf had a serious situation on Friday during the second round of the Waste Management Open.

A woman fell from the stands at the 16th hole of TPC Scottsdale, resulting in her being transported to a medical center.

The incident took place late in the afternoon, and officials cleared the area of the bleachers near where she fell.

Officials said that the woman had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to ESON.

The Thunderbirds, the civic organization that hosts the event, said in a statement that officials “reacted quickly at the scene to give the injured fan immediate medical attention and then provided safe transport to a local medical center for further evaluation.”

“The WM Phoenix Open works closely with local law enforcement, fire and medical organizations and the PGA TOUR to strategically place emergency units throughout tournament grounds to promptly address health and safety situations,” the statement said. “We will provide additional details if or when appropriate out of respect for medical privacy.”

The 16th hole is known for the raucous crowds and, inevitably, heavy drinking, but it is unknown whether the victim was consuming alcohol when she fell.

It is the only hole in professional golf that is fully enclosed by stands, where around 16,000 fans can sit and watch.

Play has been delayed several times due to both bad weather and darkness, with some golfers not starting their second round until Saturday morning. At the time of publishing, Sahith Theegala led the tournament at minus-13.

