Woman left All-Trans hockey game with a concussion after being body slammed by biological male

A biological woman suffered a concussion after being pushed to the ground by a biological male during a National Hockey League-sponsored All-Trans Draft Tournament in Wisconsin.

The injury comes after the NHL posted a tweet last month in support of transgender people following its announcement to support the Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin, which was the first tournament featuring only “transgender and nonbinary players.”

“Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real,” the league wrote in a Nov. 22 Twitter thread. The tournament took place just days before the post.

The NHL, however, did not share the outcome of the tournament and media outlets such as Vice that sent crews to cover the contest also failed to report on the outcome, reporter Jonathan Kay wrote for Quillette.

According to Kay, the lack of coverage regarding how the tournament played out was due to the clear physical advantage the biological men had over the biological women.

At one point during the event, a biological male who identifies as a woman pushed another player, a biological female who identifies as a man. The athlete was shoved head-first into the boards.

“Get a stretcher! Get a medic!” players shouted as they surrounded the injured.

The player, who suffered a concussion, was not taken off the ice on a stretcher for more than 17 minutes.