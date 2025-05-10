Women’s soccer pro stretchered off field after suffering ‘medical event’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was a scary moment in a National Women’s Soccer League game on Friday night after a player was hospitalized after an on-field incident.

Angel City defender Savy King suffered a “medical event” during the team’s game against the Utah Royals.

King went down in the 74th minute and was attended to for some 10 minutes before she was taken from the field on a cart, leaving other players visibly shaken.

Reports say it appeared that CPR was administered, and an AED was used. The game was stopped for several minutes to treat King.

Eventually, she was stretchered off the field, and after the game, both teams and their staff joined together in prayer.

The club gave good news after the game.

“Savy was transported by EMS to the hospital following a medical event on the field. She is responsive and undergoing further evaluation. We thank everyone for their concern and support,” Angel City said in a statement.

Alex Loera, of the Royals, was asked to lead both teams in prayer, and “of course I’m going to do that.”

Alex Loera: “Obviously, Savy King is one of my really good friends. . . . Those moments are always so scary – we’re all sending our thoughts and prayers to Savy King’s family,” Loera said.

Utah head coach Jimmy Coenraets admitted he was not pleased with continuing the game, which resulted in a 2-0 win for L.A.

“I’m not sure we should have continued the game . . . it was a really tough moment,” the coach said, adding that a lot of people were “scared.”

King, 20, was the second overall pick in the 2024 NWSL draft by expansion Bay FC and played 18 games for the club. She was traded to Angel City in February and has started in all eight games for the team this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

