World Aquatics announces ‘open category’ to include trans swimmers: ‘Our sport must be for everyone’

The international governing body for swimming announced Tuesday that an “open category” for transgender athletes is in the works, more than a year after a new policy effectively banned trans women from competing in women’s events.

Speaking at the World Aquatics Congress in Fukuoka, Japan, president Husain Al-Musallam announced that the committee established following the June 2022 policy change has worked towards its goal of creating a category meant to include trans athletes.

“It was very important that we protected fair competition for our female athletes,” Al-Musallam said Tuesday.

“But you have heard me say many times that there should be no discrimination. Nobody should be excluded from our competitions.”

Al-Musallam did not offer any further details about when the open category might be introduced into competition, but said that details will “soon” be released.

“This is a very complex topic, but I am delighted to tell you today that we are now making plans for the first trial of an open category, and we hope to be able to confirm all the details soon.”

“Our sport must be for everyone.”

World Aquatics, previously known as FINA before its name change was announced in December, updated its policy for transgender athletes in June 2022 to ban any biological male athletes from competing in women’s events unless they transitioned by the age of 12.

“We have to protect the rights of our athletes to compete, but we also have to protect competitive fairness at our events, especially the women’s category at FINA competitions,” Al-Musallam said in a statement at the time.

The policy change was spurred by the IOC’s guidelines and recommendation in November 2021 that all international federations develop their own sport-specific eligibility criteria for the women’s competition category.

World Athletics announcement follows the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announcement from earlier this month that trans cyclists will now be banned from competing in all international women’s events if they “transitioned after (male) puberty.”

The decision followed a July 5 meeting, when the governing body found that the current “state of scientific knowledge” can not guarantee that any physical advantage would be eliminated after undergoing hormone therapy treatments.